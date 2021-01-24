ECI to launch Digital Voter-ID cards on National Voter's Day on January 25

Headlines

India vs Australia: How can Shubman Gill surpass Babar Azam and claim the top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings?

Once Dev Anand's heroine, this actress was called Dawood's girlfriend, Pakistani spy; producer who rejected her was shot

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

India-Canada diplomatic row: US favours investigation into Trudeau's allegations

Wordle 824 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs Australia: How can Shubman Gill surpass Babar Azam and claim the top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings?

Once Dev Anand's heroine, this actress was called Dawood's girlfriend, Pakistani spy; producer who rejected her was shot

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Metabolism-boosting vegetables to include in daily diet

Highest innings totals in ODI World Cup history

10 Undefeatable forts of  India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Once Dev Anand's heroine, this actress was called Dawood's girlfriend, Pakistani spy; producer who rejected her was shot

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

HomeIndia

India

ECI to launch Digital Voter-ID cards on National Voter's Day on January 25

e-EPIC can be downloaded on mobile or computer and can be digitally stored. This is in addition to physical IDs being issued for fresh registration.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2021, 06:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission of India will formally launch the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme on January 25, the National Voter's Day. e-EPIC is a non-editable secure portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC and will have a secured QR code with image and demographics like serial number, part number, etc.

e-EPIC can be downloaded on a mobile or a computer and can be digitally stored. This is in addition to physical IDs being issued for fresh registration.

The e-EPIC initiative would be launched in two phases. In the first phase from January 25 to 31, all new voters who have applied for the voter-ID card and registered their mobile numbers in Form-6 will be able to download the e-EPIC by simply authenticating their mobile number.

The mobile numbers should be unique and not be previously registered in the ECI's electoral rolls. "The second phase will start from February 1. It will be open for the general voters. All those who have given their mobile numbers (linked one) they can also download their e-EPIC", said ECI official.

"The delays, losing cards and not been able to get the voter-ID cards is an issue that won't be there. Moreover, most of the ID cards are moving on the digital platform", he added. e-EPIC can be downloaded through the following online links, however, the voter-ID card would also be sent to them: Voter Helpline Mobile app (Android/iOS) https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ https://nvsp.in/.The digitalisation of voter-ID card will have a special significance in the upcoming polls in five states, namely, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

Women's Reservation Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: Know key points of the bill

Traffic advisory: Noida-Greater Noida expressway restrictions for 5 days from tomorrow

Once Dev Anand's heroine, this actress was called Dawood's girlfriend, Pakistani spy; producer who rejected her was shot

IMD weather update: Rainfall predicted in 15 states for next 4 days; check full list here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE