Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Election Commission issues BIG statement on Maharashtra elections, says, 'EVMs are...'

Solar Eclipse on August 2, 2025? Know truth behind viral claims, it is on...

Housefull 5 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer comedy

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: England strike early, but Karun Nair's resilient fifty steadies India on rain-hit day

Karun Nair ends 3147-days wait with gritty Test fifty, 8 years after maiden triple-century

'Maine kabhi cheat nahi kia': Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on divorce with Dhanashree; reveals suicidal thoughts, slams online trolls

Samay Raina announces comeback India tour Still Alive & Unfiltered, sells 40000 tickets in just one hour: 'Love is unreal'

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump's policies are affecting US relations with other countries

Rashmika Mandanna cheers for Vijay Deverakonda as Kingdom receives sensational response: 'I know how much...'

Viral video: Woman rams SUV into hotel lobby in Bareilly, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Election Commission issues BIG statement on Maharashtra elections, says, 'EVMs are...'

Election Commission's BIG statement on Maha elections: 'EVMs are...'

Solar Eclipse on August 2, 2025? Know truth behind viral claims, it is on...

Solar Eclipse on August 2, 2025? Know truth behind viral claims

Housefull 5 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer comedy

Housefull 5 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay, Abhishek, Riteish film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeIndia

INDIA

Election Commission issues BIG statement on Maharashtra elections, says, 'EVMs are...'

The Election Commission of India has reaffirmed the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines, declaring them tamper-proof after a comprehensive checking and verification exercise conducted in Maharashtra. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 01:52 AM IST

Election Commission issues BIG statement on Maharashtra elections, says, 'EVMs are...'
The exercise involved 48 Ballot Units, 31 Control Units, and 31 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs).

TRENDING NOW

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reaffirmed the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), declaring them tamper-proof after a comprehensive checking and verification (C&V) exercise conducted in Maharashtra. The process was initiated following applications from 10 candidates who had contested the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. According to the ECI press note issued on Thursday, the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra carried out the C&V procedure across 10 Assembly constituencies.

The exercise involved 48 Ballot Units (BUs), 31 Control Units (CUs), and 31 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). The verification confirmed that all machines were in proper working condition and no mismatches were found between the EVM results and VVPAT slips. "This exercise proves, yet again, that the EVMs are tamper-proof," the poll panel highlighted. The tests were conducted in the presence of eight of the 10 candidates, including eight applicants who were losing candidates and who had applied for the C&V along with other candidates who had contested or their representatives.

Diagnostic tests for verifying the burnt memory and microcontroller were carried out in constituencies including 147-Kopri-Pachpakhadi, 148-Thane, 211-Khadakwasala, and 229-Majalgaon. Authorised engineers from ECIL, the manufacturer of the machines, certified that all devices passed the tests successfully. In constituencies like 188-Panel, 192-Panel (Raigad district), 80-Arni (Yavatmal district), 119-Yevla (Nashik district), 271-Chandgad, and 276-Kolhapur North (both in Kolhapur district), diagnostic tests were followed by mock polls.

The results from the control units matched perfectly with the VVPAT slip counts, once again confirming the system's reliability. "After the diagnostic test, the authorised engineers from the manufacturer (ECIL) certified that all machines passed the diagnostic tests," the poll panel said. "Thereafter, a mock poll was conducted on the machines as per the request received from the candidates. The results of the EVM (from Control Unit) were verified with the VVPAT slips count, and no mismatch was found," it added.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency IANS).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?
Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?
Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...
Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims ha
Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provides BIG update on pacer's availability
Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provid
How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs
Instant Personal Loans: Meeting India's Financial Needs
Shiba Inu Price Prediction Q3 & Q4 2025: Why smart investors think new SHIB Competitor below $0.002 is better investment
SHIB vs. LILPEPE: New Under-$0.002 Competitor for Q3-Q4 2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE