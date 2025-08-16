Election Commission issues BIG statement amid Bihar SIR and voter fraud row: 'Some political parties...'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a statement as it faces allegations of a large-scale voter fraud in national and state polls. Read on to know what the ECI said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a statement as it faces allegations of a large-scale voter fraud in national and state polls. It said that the appropriate time to raise issues with electoral rolls was during the "claims and objections" period ahead of the concerned elections. The statement comes as a united Opposition, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has accused the poll panel of colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and committing voter fraud in last year's Lok Sabha elections.