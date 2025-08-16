Election Commission issues BIG statement amid Bihar SIR and voter fraud row: 'Some political parties...'

Election Commission issues BIG statement amid Bihar SIR and voter fraud row
Shah Rukh Khan confirms cameo in son Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood, teases appearances from 'lots of lovely friends from industry'
Viral Video: Little girl dresses up as Radha on occasion of Janmashtami, dances to 'Radha kaise na jale'; WATCH here
CSK's 22-year-old star creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's T20I record after blistering fifty vs Australia
Meet 14-year-old girl, who dropped out of school to become ChatGPT expert, she now runs...
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to kick off two-day India visit on...
'Leader of my house...': India's World Cup winner Irfan Pathan blasts trolls for attacking wife Safa Baig over blurred photos, attire
From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses
Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list
Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits
INDIA
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a statement as it faces allegations of a large-scale voter fraud in national and state polls. Read on to know what the ECI said.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a statement as it faces allegations of a large-scale voter fraud in national and state polls. It said that the appropriate time to raise issues with electoral rolls was during the "claims and objections" period ahead of the concerned elections. The statement comes as a united Opposition, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has accused the poll panel of colluding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and committing voter fraud in last year's Lok Sabha elections.