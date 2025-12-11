Election Commission's BIG move on SIR, extends deadline for 6 states; check new dates here

New dates have been set for the exercise in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. No extension was given for Goa, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, where elections are due to be held early next year.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadline for the special intensive revision (SIR) of voters rolls in five states and one union territory. New dates have been set for the exercise in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. No extension was given for Goa, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, where elections are due to be held early next year.

New SIR deadlines

The revised deadlines for the SIR exercise are as follows: Tamil Nadu and Gujarat (December 14); Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands (December 18); and Uttar Pradesh (December 26). The new dates for the publication of draft rolls are: Tamil Nadu and Gujarat (December 19); Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (December 23); and Uttar Pradesh (December 31). The ECI had earlier revised the schedule for Kerala, where enumeration would be completed on December 18 and draft voter roll would be published on December 23.

ECI faces flak

The extension comes amid fierce criticism from leaders of Opposition parties, who have accused the poll panel of setting "impractical" deadlines that are overburdening booth-level officers (BLOs). Several such officers across the country have died in recent weeks after alleging excessive work pressure due to SIR duties. The ECI had earlier carried out SIR in Bihar -- where elections were held last month -- with the exercise triggering massive outrage among Opposition parties, who accused the poll body of colluding with the ruling government and snatching the rights of legal voters.