Election Commission issues BIG statement on Bihar elections: 'Citizens still have time to...'

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar held a press conference in state capital Patna on Sunday. This comes after the poll body conducted the controversial SIR exercise in Bihar. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 04:23 PM IST

Election Commission issues BIG statement on Bihar elections: 'Citizens still have time to...'
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday said citizens still had time to raise objections to the fresh voter lists prepared after a special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar made the clarification as he held a press conference in state capital Patna. This comes after the poll body conducted the SIR exercise in Bihar, where election are due to be held before the end of November, marking a controversial move that triggered a political row between the government and the opposition.

What did CEC Kumar say at the presser?

CEC Kumar said at the presser: "There is still time. If any individual or political party has any issue, they can file their claim or objection up to 10 days before the date of nomination regarding the deletion or addition of names in the voters' list." At the press conference, Kumar also stated that the revision of voter rolls in Bihar had been in accordance with the law. SIR in Bihar was launched in June this year and concluded a few days ago.

When will Bihar elections be held?

At Sunday's presser, Kumar also announced that elections in Bihar will be completed before November 22, when the current Assembly term is set to end. He further said the number of voters allotted to each polling station has been capped at 1,200, adding that no voter will be allowed to take their mobile phones inside the poll booth. The poll body chief was in Patna for a two-day visit to oversee preparations for the upcoming elections. "I appeal to all the voters of Bihar to celebrate this festival of democracy with the same enthusiasm as you celebrate Chhath. Everyone should vote and ensure their participation," he said.

How is the political situation in Bihar?

The electoral battle in Bihar is largely anticipated to be a direct fight between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats while the grand alliance has 111 seats. Political activity has intensified across the state, with parties trading charges and ramping up campaigns ahead of the high-stakes election.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

