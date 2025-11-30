Election Commission extends SIR deadline in 12 states/UTs by...; check new date here

This revised date follows the EC's rollout of the second phase of the SIR exercise to update the electoral roll or voters list in several states, including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, among others.

The Election Commission of India has released a revised schedule, extending the relevant dates by one week for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in 12 States/UTs. The final publication of the revised electoral roll is scheduled for February 14, 2026.

The exercise involves filling out an enumeration form, which is being distributed door-to-door by the BLOs. However, apart from filling out the form offline, citizens can also complete the filing of the enumeration form online.

The Election Commission previously carried out a similar exercise successfully in Bihar before the recent Assembly elections, despite facing some controversy. The Commission has stated that the main goals of this initiative are to guarantee that all eligible voters are included, eliminate any duplicate or unlawful entries, and verify the existing voter base.

The initial phase of the three-stage SIR exercise in Bengal is nearing completion. As of the evening of November 29, the EC has identified 1.87 million deceased voters still listed in the current voters' list.

Furthermore, the EC has increased its estimate of voters likely to be removed from the draft list; according to news agency IANS, the new estimated figure is approximately 3.5 million.

The 3.5 million figure includes the 1.87 million deceased voters, along with duplicate voters, voters who cannot be located, and those who have permanently relocated to other states