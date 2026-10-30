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Election Commission extended SIR in six states including Delhi, Maharashtra; check final roll dates here

ECI has extended the SIR deadline for Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland. The final voter list will be published on November 30 for five states and on December 22 for Delhi.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

Election Commission extended SIR in six states including Delhi, Maharashtra; check final roll dates here
ECI extends SIR timeline in 6 states.
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The Election Commission of India has extended the SIR deadline for six states and UTs, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland. The decision was taken on October 29 after requests from the Chief Electoral Officers of those states and UTs.

Revised final roll publication dates

Delhi will provide the final electoral rolls on December 22, while Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Nagaland will release them on November 30. Claims must be resolved by November 20 for Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, November 25 for Maharashtra and Nagaland, November 26 for Telangana and December 15 for Delhi.

New schedule for Maharashtra and Delhi

The deadline for submitting objections and claims in Maharashtra has been extended from October 26 to November 13. Until November 25, notices will be sent out and claims will be resolved. This procedure was originally scheduled to conclude on November 10. On August 31, the state's draft roll was released.

The time for submitting objections and claims in Delhi has been extended from October 30 to November 25. Claims will now be processed through December 15 instead of November 30. On December 22, the final roll will be released. Voter lists are being updated and verified through field verification as part of the SIR process. To add new eligible voters, remove duplicate or deceased entries and correct mistakes, door-to-door checks are required.

Also read: Patrick Stewart, Star Trek and 'X-Men's' Professor Charles passes away at 86, Hugh Jackman shares throwback photo in tribute

Phase 3 of the SIR exercise

Delhi and Maharashtra are part of Phase 3 of SIR that started on May 14. With this phase, the revision will cover the entire country except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The schedule has been revised multiple times recently for smooth completion.

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