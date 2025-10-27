EC announces second phase of SIR in 12 states after Bihar; check full list here

Chhath Puja Usha Arghya Time 2025: Check shubh muhurat, morning rituals, puja vidhi to worship Chhathi Maiya
The voter list of all those states where SIR will be done will be frozen at 12 am tonight, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.
The second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be carried out in 12 States and Union Territories and will commence after the Assembly election in Bihar next month, Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, announced on Monday during a press conference. He added that the training of polling officials for Phase-II of SIR to begin on Tuesday.
#SIR 12 States & UTs#ECI #SIRPhase2 pic.twitter.com/JA2CnyWulz— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 27, 2025
As per the law, electoral rolls have to be revised before every election, or as required. Political parties have been raising issues relating to the quality of rolls. Many changes in the electoral rolls have occurred due to:
The ERO is a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) level Officer who, as per the law: