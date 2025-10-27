FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

EC announces second phase of SIR in 12 states after Bihar; check full list here

The voter list of all those states where SIR will be done will be frozen at 12 am tonight, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

EC announces second phase of SIR in 12 states after Bihar; check full list here
The second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will be carried out in 12 States and Union Territories and will commence after the Assembly election in Bihar next month, Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, announced on Monday during a press conference. He added that the training of polling officials for Phase-II of SIR to begin on Tuesday.

Key points from CEC Gyanesh Kumar's address:

  1. The voter list of all those states where SIR will be done will be frozen at 12 am tonight.
  2. All voters on that list will be given Unique Enumeration Forms by the BLOs. These Enumeration Forms will have all the necessary details from the current voter list.
  3. After BLOs start distributing forms to existing electors, all those whose names are on the Enumeration Forms will try to match whether their names were on 2003 voter list.
  4. If yes, they need not submit any additional documents. If not their names, but the names of their parents were on the list, then too they need not submit any additional documents.
  5. The voter list of the SIR from 2002 to 2004 will be available to be seen on http://voters.eci.gov.in by anyone, and they can do the matching by themselves.

Phase 2 of SIR in these 12 states/UTs

  1. Andaman & Nicobar
  2. Chhattisgarh
  3. Goa
  4. Gujarat
  5. Kerala
  6. Lakshadweep
  7. Madhya Pradesh
  8. Puducherry
  9. Rajasthan
  10. Tamil Nadu
  11. Uttar Pradesh
  12. West Bengal

Need for SIR

As per the law, electoral rolls have to be revised before every election, or as required. Political parties have been raising issues relating to the quality of rolls. Many changes in the electoral rolls have occurred due to:

  1. Frequent migration
  2. Resulting in voters getting registered at more than one place
  3. Non-Removal of Dead Voters
  4. Wrongful inclusion of any Foreigner

Key functionaries of SIR

  1. There are around 1,000 electors in each Polling Station
  2. There is one Booth Level Officer (BLO) for each Polling Station
  3. Each Assembly Constituency has many Polling Stations
  4. One Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for each Assembly Constituency

The ERO is a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) level Officer who, as per the law:

  1. Prepares the Draft Electoral Rolls,
  2. Receives and Decides on Claims and Objections, and
  3. Prepares and Publishes the Final Electoral Rolls.
  4. Assistant Electoral Registration Officer(s) (AEROs) for each Tehsil
  5. The District Magistrate hears the 1st Appeal against the decision of ERO
  6. The CEO of the State/UT hears the 2nd Appeal against the decision of DM

READ | Meet Tenzin Yangki, the first woman IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, who gets praise from Anand Mahindra

