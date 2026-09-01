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'Election Commission Chalo' Protest: Prakash Raj urges people to join for 'citizens' dignity' — what is it about?

The protest comes after the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer published the draft electoral roll that contains 4.46 crore electors, while 1.07 crore entries were identified under categories such as absent, shifted, dead, duplicate and others.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

'Election Commission Chalo' Protest: Prakash Raj urges people to join for 'citizens' dignity' — what is it about?
'Election Commission Chalo' Protest: Prakash Raj urges people to join for 'citizens' dignity' — what is it about? (source: ANI)
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The 'Election Commission Chalo' protest march is currently underway in Bengaluru, and actor and activist Prakash Raj has urged people to participate in it. Along with civil society groups, the actor joined the protest, calling it a fight for 'citizens' dignity'. 

"Please come and participate in this protest for every citizen's dignity #justasking," he wrote on X. 

What is the protest about, what are key demands?

The protest march is held against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with protesters raising concerns over the deletion or exclusion of voters.  The protesters criticised the classification of voters as “Absent” or “Shifted,” and the burden of re-enrolment on existing voters. Questions are also being raised on the large number of voters flagged under “No Mapping” and logical discrepancies, with agitators alleging gaps in the SIR process. 

The protest comes after the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer published the draft electoral roll that contains 4.46 crore electors, while 1.07 crore entries were identified under categories such as absent, shifted, dead, duplicate and others. Of the active voter base, 20.35 lakh electors were flagged for anomalies, and 23.45 lakh were placed under the NoMapping category. These voters will receive notices and can submit responses to establish their eligibility.

While criticising the process of appointing Election Commission members, the protesters questioned the alleged judicial immunity granted to the poll body. Civil society groups are demanding a halt and review of the SIR process, safeguards for genuine voters. They demand a simpler correction/inclusion mechanism and greater transparency and accountability in the Election Commission's functioning and appointments, while also considering legal action.

What Prakash Raj says

Earlier, speaking to the media, Prakash Raj said, "Even before the SSR began, the process of selecting the Election Commission was undemocratic. With two members from the ruling party and only one from the opposition, where is the democracy in that? Furthermore, the government decided in Parliament to grant judicial immunity to the Election Commission, ensuring that no case can be filed against any officer for the rest of their lives. In a democratic system, judicial immunity is typically reserved for Supreme Court judges. Why extend it to an entire organisation? It creates a situation where they feel they can do anything without being held accountable."

"For how many years will a voter of this country, a citizen, have to run after the courts? Why are you putting every voter in this country through so much trouble? And in Karnataka, there are still two years left; it's not urgent. What was the need to do this in just one month? he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

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