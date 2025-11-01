Election Commission takes BIG action after unrest in Bihar's Mokama following murder of JSP supporter, 4 officials suspended

How rich is Jemimah Rodrigues? Know record-breaking India star's multi-crore WPL deal, BCCI contract, brand endorsements and more
Election Commission takes BIG action after unrest in Bihar's Mokama following murder of Jan Suraj Party supporter, 4 officials have been transferred.
Election Commission takes BIG action after unrest in Bihar's Mokama following murder of Jan Suraj Party supporter, 4 officials have been transferred. The Election Commission of India orders disciplinary action against SDO Barh Chandan Kumar, Barh-2 SDPO Rakesh Kumar and suspends SDPO Barh-2 Abhishek Singh in connection with 178-Mokama Assembly Constituency. The Commission has directed that Vikram Sihag, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna be transferred, as ANI reported.
Earlier, EC sought a detailed report on the killing of Dular Chand Yadav, Jan Suraj Party supporter in Mokama, Patna from both District Election Officer and Bihar Director General of Police. Tensions have risen in the constituency with stones being thrown at Veena Devi, RJD candidate from this constituency.