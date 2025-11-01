Election Commission takes BIG action after unrest in Bihar's Mokama following murder of JSP supporter, 4 officials suspended

Election Commission takes BIG action after unrest in Bihar's Mokama following murder of Jan Suraj Party supporter, 4 officials have been transferred.

Election Commission takes BIG action after unrest in Bihar's Mokama following murder of Jan Suraj Party supporter, 4 officials have been transferred. The Election Commission of India orders disciplinary action against SDO Barh Chandan Kumar, Barh-2 SDPO Rakesh Kumar and suspends SDPO Barh-2 Abhishek Singh in connection with 178-Mokama Assembly Constituency. The Commission has directed that Vikram Sihag, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna be transferred, as ANI reported.

SDO Chandan Kumar would be replaced by 2022-batch IAS officer Ashish Kumar.

SDPO Rakesh Kumar would be replaced by Anand Kumar Singh

SDPO Abhishek Singh would be succeeded by Ayush Srivastava. SDPO Abhishek Singh is also likely to be put under suspension.

Earlier, EC sought a detailed report on the killing of Dular Chand Yadav, Jan Suraj Party supporter in Mokama, Patna from both District Election Officer and Bihar Director General of Police. Tensions have risen in the constituency with stones being thrown at Veena Devi, RJD candidate from this constituency.