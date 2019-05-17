Election Commission bears brunt as both ruling, opposition parties accuse it of bias

While the opposition parties in unison slammed the EC for working at the behest of PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah

A day after giving unprecedented order to end the electoral campaign a day early in West Bengal, the Election Commission came under a fierce attack of the political parties on Thursday.

While the opposition parties in unison slammed the EC for working at the behest of PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, the BJP too condemned it for taking a lenient view of the violence perpetrated by Trinamool Congress and not banning her from campaigning.

A couple of days ago, Shah had criticised the Commission for being biased in favour of TMC alleging it failed to act effectively and control violence and rigging in West Bengal.

Taking the lead, Mamata accused the EC of acting like a brother of the BJP. "Last night we came to know that BJP had filed a complaint with EC so that we can't hold any meeting after Narendra Modi's meeting. EC is a brother of BJP, earlier it was an impartial body now everyone in the country says EC has sold out to BJP," she said in a rally at Mathurapur.

Thanking opposition parties — BSP Chief Mayawati, Congress, Akhilesh Yadav and others — for expressing solidarity and taking up cudgels against the EC, Mamata said, "EC's biased actions under the directions of BJP are a direct attack on democracy."

"Thanks and gratitude to @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @INCIndia, @ncbn and others for expressing solidarity and support to us and the people of #Bengal. EC's biased actions under the directions of the #BJP are a direct attack on democracy. People will give a befitting reply," she tweeted.

In a scathing attack, Congress accused the EC of losing its credibility and independence and asserted that time has come to review the process of appointment of poll panel.

If they had to ban (rallies) why not from today morning? This is unfair; EC is acting under pressure.

— Mayawati, BSP chief

EC has one set of rules for the Opposition and another for the ruling party. Highly condemnable.

— MK Stalin, DMK chief

Language used by PM and aides are falling. His words are ‘dikhawati, banawati aur milawati’ (fake and only for show)

— Tejashwi Yadav, RJD