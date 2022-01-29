Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Election Commission bans exit polls for UP assembly elections 2022

Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or a fine or both.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

Election Commission bans exit polls for UP assembly elections 2022

The Election Commission has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from 7 am on February 10 to 6:30 pm on March 7, 2022.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7 am on February 10 to 6:30 pm on March 7.

Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or a fine or both. 

(Agency Inputs)

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.