ELECRAMA 2025, the world’s largest showcase for the electrical and allied industries, will take place from February 22 to 26, 2025, at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. Organised by Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), the flagship showcase of the global electrical industry highlights everything from source to socket and all points in between. It serves as a global platform for key stakeholders to drive conversations and strategies that define the gateway to the future of energy.

The mega event will be inaugurated by Shri Manohar Lal, Hon’ble Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, highlighting the government’s commitment to India’s energy transformation.

Key Highlights of ELECRAMA 2025

Exhibition Space: ELECRAMA 2025 is set to be the biggest edition yet, bringing together the global electrical industry on an unprecedented scale. With over 44,500 sqm of net exhibition space and 110,000 sqm of gross area, it will be the largest-ever showcase of innovation and technology. More than 1,000 exhibitors, with 80% from the MSME sector, will highlight India's manufacturing strength and Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

New Energies Pavilion: For the first time, a dedicated New Energies Pavilion will be introduced, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in the energy landscape. This exclusive pavilion will feature the latest in Battery Storage, EV Charging Infrastructure, Digital Energy, Solar Modules, Solar Inverters, and more, offering a glimpse into the future of energy solutions.

Startup Pavilion and Awards: This edition marks an exciting milestone for the Startup Pavilion, which has witnessed 4X growth, expanding its exhibit space to host 51 groundbreaking startups. These innovators span key domains such as Stationary Storage, AI, Data Analytics, IoT, Automation, ICT, Power & Renewable Equipment, Power Quality, and emerging areas like Carbon Markets and Cyber Security.

MoU Signing: Four MoUs will be signed at ELECRAMA 2025, fostering strategic collaborations in the electrical and power sector. These agreements will strengthen industry partnerships and drive innovation.

New Product Launches: At ELECRAMA 2025, 14 leading companies will unveil 21 groundbreaking products at the exclusive Townhall launch event. These innovations span cutting-edge advancements in power, automation, and sustainability, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

ELECRAMA Facts: ELECRAMA 2025 is set to welcome 400,000+ business visitors, hosting 500 buyers from utilities and non-utilities. With 15,000+ business meetings and $20 billion in expected business inquiries, the event will feature dedicated pavilions, including New Energy, Power, Women and International Pavilions.

Co-Located Conferences: The Conference at ELECRAMA 2025 will host 200+ leaders, including CEOs, energy professionals, and industry experts. It will spotlight the energy transition, sustainable solutions, and the evolving role of utilities and new energies.

Global Interest at ELECRAMA 2025:

ELECRAMA 2025 is set to witness an unprecedented level of global participation, reaffirming India's position as a key player in the global electrical and power sector.

Expanding Global Footprint

7 Country Showcases will present cutting-edge innovations from leading international markets.

will present cutting-edge innovations from leading international markets. Close to 100 international exhibitors from 14 countries , including Austria, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Taiwan, UAE, and the USA, will showcase their latest technologies.

, including Austria, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Taiwan, UAE, and the USA, will showcase their latest technologies. Visitors and buyers from over 80 countries are expected, further strengthening cross-border trade and technology exchange.

First-Ever International Country Partnerships

For the first time, ELECRAMA 2025 will feature international Country Partners, reflecting growing global confidence in India's electrical and energy ecosystem:

Germany is the Focus Country for 2025 and will take on the role of Partner Country in 2027.

is the Focus Country for 2025 and will take on the role of Partner Country in 2027. France joins as the Associate Partner Country for 2025, further highlighting its commitment to fostering industrial ties with India.

Global CXOs Leading the Dialogue

Some of the key global CXOs attending include:

Mr. Olivier Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric

Mr. Matthias Rebellius, CEO, Siemens Smart Infrastructure

Mr. Giampiero Frisio, President Electrification & Member of the Board, ABB

Mr. Luc Remont, Chairman and CEO, EDF France

Ms. Vera Silva, CTO, GE Vernova

Mr. Richard Dick, Executive Chairman, Lucy Group

Event Schedule & Timings

February 22nd - 25th : 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

February 26: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Participation & Registration

To register as a visitor: Click here

To download the ELECRAMA App for the latest updates: Click here

Disclaimer-

