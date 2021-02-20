Elderly woman onboard IndiGo flight suffers heart attack, dies

In an unfortunate incident, a 60-year-old woman died on board an Amritsar-Kolkata flight. She suffered a heart attack mid-air.

The woman hailed from Punjab’s Ludhiana.

The woman had boarded the IndiGo flight with her son and daughter-in-law. As the flight took off, her condition deteriorated following which son informed the chief pilot.

The plane then made an emergency landing, and she was evacuated and rushed to the hospital.

The doctors declared her dead on arrival.