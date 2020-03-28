Elderly people at higher risk of contracting COVID-19: Union Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, in its daily briefing on the situation in India regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, reminded that the elderly people are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

"It has been found, as per reports world over also, that elderly people are at a higher risk of COVID-19," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Aggarwal reiterated that the 21-day countrywide lockdown enforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be obeyed to minimise the risk of the virus spread. He also stressed on the importance of social distancing and said that the central government is working with states on health infrastructure preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 threat.

"Our major focus is to make dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, dedicated COVID-19 blocks and ready them up with isolation beds, ICU beds, and other required logistics ... The Health Ministry has also appointed specific nodal officers for States," said Aggarwal.

He said that amid lockdown, it is being ensured that both essential services and essential items are available in the country.

"Along with AIIMS, Delhi, we are giving training online nationwide. As part of this, training of doctors and nurses will be done by the AIIMS across the country in which guidance will be given regarding COVID-19 suspected patients, how to manage and follow up them," Aggarwal said.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

As of 10:30 PM on Saturday, around 933 people across India have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease, as new cases were reported in Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu on this day. The virus has affected around 622,450 people worldwide. The global death toll has hit 28,794, according to the COVID-19 statistics center at the John Hopkins University.