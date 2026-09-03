Elderly father brutally beaten by sons over land dispute in Maharashtra, video sparks outrage

A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten by his two sons in Maharashtra’s Indapur over a land dispute, with a video of the incident now going viral on social media.

A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where a 65-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by his own two sons during a dispute over land.

The incident took place on Wednesday near the Salim Lawns area in Tarangwadi village, near Indapur city. A video of the alleged assault has also surfaced on social media and is being widely shared. The elderly man has been identified as Tukaram Kisan Raut.

Dispute reportedly started over sale of land

According to the police complaint, Tukaram’s two sons questioned him about the sale of a piece of land that was reportedly registered in the name of their mother, Anjana Raut. The argument reportedly escalated, following which the two men allegedly assaulted their father with a wooden stick in the middle of the road.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Tukaram Raut and Rajendra Tukaram Raut.

Police register case against both sons

Following a complaint filed by Tukaram Kisan Raut, Indapur Police registered a case against both his sons. The FIR was registered at Indapur Police Station under Crime Register No. 536/2026. Police invoked Sections 118(1), 352, 351(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The case is currently under investigation.

Action under senior citizens law also proposed

Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Birajdar said that apart from the criminal case, police are also proposing action under laws related to the protection and welfare of senior citizens. The action is being considered in connection with the alleged assault on the elderly father.

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Viral video draws attention

The alleged assault was captured on video, which later went viral on social media. The footage has drawn attention to the shocking case, where an elderly man was allegedly beaten in public by his own sons over a family property dispute.

Further investigation is underway.