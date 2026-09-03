FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Elderly father brutally beaten by sons over land dispute in Maharashtra, video sparks outrage

Elderly father brutally beaten by sons over land dispute in Maharashtra

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth film is NOT postponed, makers confirm Dussehra release with new poster

Jailer 2: Rajinikanth film is NOT postponed, makers confirm Dussehra release

Is Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra based on 2019 Hyderabad rape-murder case? Meghna Gulzar reveals truth

Is Kareena, Prithviraj's Daayra based on 2019 Hyderabad rape-murder case?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Elderly father brutally beaten by sons over land dispute in Maharashtra, video sparks outrage

A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten by his two sons in Maharashtra’s Indapur over a land dispute, with a video of the incident now going viral on social media.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 07:13 AM IST

Elderly father brutally beaten by sons over land dispute in Maharashtra, video sparks outrage
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where a 65-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by his own two sons during a dispute over land.

The incident took place on Wednesday near the Salim Lawns area in Tarangwadi village, near Indapur city. A video of the alleged assault has also surfaced on social media and is being widely shared. The elderly man has been identified as Tukaram Kisan Raut.

Dispute reportedly started over sale of land

According to the police complaint, Tukaram’s two sons questioned him about the sale of a piece of land that was reportedly registered in the name of their mother, Anjana Raut. The argument reportedly escalated, following which the two men allegedly assaulted their father with a wooden stick in the middle of the road.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MUMBAI NEWS (@mumbaikhabar9)

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Tukaram Raut and Rajendra Tukaram Raut.

Police register case against both sons

Following a complaint filed by Tukaram Kisan Raut, Indapur Police registered a case against both his sons. The FIR was registered at Indapur Police Station under Crime Register No. 536/2026. Police invoked Sections 118(1), 352, 351(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The case is currently under investigation.

Action under senior citizens law also proposed

Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Birajdar said that apart from the criminal case, police are also proposing action under laws related to the protection and welfare of senior citizens. The action is being considered in connection with the alleged assault on the elderly father.

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Viral video draws attention

The alleged assault was captured on video, which later went viral on social media. The footage has drawn attention to the shocking case, where an elderly man was allegedly beaten in public by his own sons over a family property dispute.

Further investigation is underway.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warns India, others against helping Iran evade sanctions after Modi-Pezeshkian meet
Rubio warns India, others against helping Iran evade sanctions after Modi-Pezesh
Himachal Assembly passes University Amendment Bill despite BJP, teachers’ opposition
Himachal Assembly passes University Amendment Bill despite BJP's opposition
Gold, silver prices today, September 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, September 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Elderly father brutally beaten by sons over land dispute in Maharashtra, video sparks outrage
Elderly father brutally beaten by sons over land dispute in Maharashtra
Amid Western outcry, Putin signals to step up Ukraine strikes, strengthen ties with Iran: Report
Amid Western outcry, Putin signals to step up Ukraine strikes, strengthen ties
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement