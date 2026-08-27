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ELC 2.0 Explained: ECI's digital push to prepare Gen Z, Gen Alpha for 2029 polls

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ELC 2.0 Explained: ECI's digital push to prepare Gen Z, Gen Alpha for 2029 polls

ELC 2.0 aims to establish 50,000 Electoral Literacy Clubs across India, covering around 15 lakh schools, 70,000 colleges and up to 1,500 universities.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 10:49 AM IST

ELC 2.0 Explained: ECI's digital push to prepare Gen Z, Gen Alpha for 2029 polls
ELC 2.0 Explained: ECI's digital push to prepare Gen Z, Gen Alpha for 2029 polls
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Ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched ELC 2.0, a revamped digital voter-awareness initiative targeting Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The campaign will focus on students from Classes 9 to 12, colleges and universities. 

What is ELC 2.0?

ELC 2.0 aims to establish 50,000 Electoral Literacy Clubs across India, covering around 15 lakh schools, 70,000 colleges and up to 1,500 universities. The initiative will reach nearly 25 crore school students, 4.33 crore higher-education students and over 1 crore teachers.  Using the ECINet digital platform, the clubs will provide year-round, experiential education on voter registration, voting, counting and the functioning of the electoral system. 

ECINet digital platform provides all election-related services from roll to poll at the click of a button. A streamlined pan-India network of ELCs will be cultivated using a dedicated ELC portal on ECINet.

The initiative will use gamified learning, social media, peer discussions and interactive content to educate young people about EVMs, voter registration and democratic rights. The ECI aims to turn students into “voter literacy ambassadors” who can spread awareness in their communities. 

ELC 2.0 was introduced by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Patna, Bihar.  According to the government, ELC 2.0, with the tagline 'Learn Democracy. Lead Democracy,' reinforces the objective of encouraging young and first-time voters not only to understand democracy but also to participate meaningfully and contribute to its progress.

Will ELC 2.0 influence the 2029 Lok Sabha Election 

Speaking at the ELC 2.0 and ECINET conference in Lucknow, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stressed the importance of Electoral Literacy Clubs in educating young voters about India’s electoral system, democratic values, voter registration, polling and counting processes. He also said Indian elections are conducted transparently under constitutional and legal provisions, with political parties and candidates able to monitor the process. 

With Generation Z expected to become India’s largest adult generation by 2029, numbering nearly 380 million, their growing numbers and digital fluency could significantly influence electoral outcomes and political equations.

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