Elated farmers at Gazipur border celebrate repeal of farm laws with 'jalebis'

Even as people from all walks of life celebrate on social media the big decision by the Central government to repeal the three farm laws, the happiest are the agitating farmers who have been protesting against them since November last year.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement that the three contentious farm laws would be repealed, victory celebrations were seen at Delhi's Ghazipur border which has been the centre of the farmers' agitation.

The farmers gathered at the Ghazipur border celebrated with 'Jalebis' and were seen distributing sweets amongst each other. Many others, from young to adults were also seen dancing to celebrate the moment. There was a sense of relief, joy and victory among the farmers who were not ready to accept anything less than the repeal of the three farm laws.

People celebrate at Ghazipur border with 'Jalebis' following PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/pr6MgsQDmV November 19, 2021

Thousands of farmers mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha have been camping at various entry points into the national capital of Delhi. The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have welcomed this decision of the Central Government by issuing a statement that they would keep an eye on the repeal of this law in Parliament.

The announcement by the Prime Minister comes on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. PM Modi also announced that the constitutional process to repeal the laws would be taken up in the winter session of Parliament that begins on November 29. He appealed to the agitating farmers to withdraw their agitation and go back to their homes.