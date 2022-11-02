Search icon
Women's rights activist and Padma Bhushan recipient Ela Bhatt passes away at 89

Ela Bhatt also founded India’s first women’s bank, the Cooperative Bank of SEWA in 1973.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Renowned women's rights and Padma Bhushan recipient Ela Bhatt passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89 due to age-related ailments, her associates said.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of our beloved and respected founder, Smt. Elaben Bhatt, a pioneer in advocating for women workers' rights, we strive to carry her legacy forward," SEWA Bharat tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled her death. "Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers," PM Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

She was a well-known Gandhian and advocated the economic empowerment of women. She founded and headed the Self-employed Women’s Association in India (SEWA). She also founded India’s first women’s bank, the Cooperative Bank of SEWA in 1973.

(With inputs from PTI)

