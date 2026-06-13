El Niño is active now, will strengthen this monsoon, warns IMD: What it means for farmers, water supply and food prices

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the onset of El Niño conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, warning that this climate phenomenon is expected to strengthen further during the ongoing southwest monsoon season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially confirmed the onset of El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, warning that this climate condition is expected to strengthen further during the ongoing southwest monsoon season.

In its June 2026 ENSO and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) Bulletin, the weather agency said sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific have crossed the threshold required for El Niño conditions. More significantly, atmospheric patterns have also responded to the warming oceans, confirming that the coupled ocean-atmosphere system has entered an El Niño phase.

'Currently, El Niño conditions are present over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the Southwest Monsoon season,' the IMD said. Forecasts generated by the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System (MMCFS) indicate that the phenomenon is likely to intensify in the coming months.

What does the IMD's El Niño warning mean?

El Niño is a natural climate pattern characterised by warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. It can influence the weather patterns across the globe and has previously been linked with weaker monsoon rainfall in India.

According to the IMD, the latest three-month average Niño 3.4 index, a key measure used to track El Niño, has risen above +0.5°C, marking the official onset of the event. The agency also noted the presence of strong positive temperature anomalies beneath the ocean surface across large parts of the Pacific, indicating that warmer waters are likely to continue surfacing and reinforce El Niño conditions.

Forecasts suggest positive sea surface temperature anomalies will persist through June-August and strengthen further across the central and eastern Pacific from July onwards. Current model guidance points to moderate to strong El Niño conditions during much of the southwest monsoon season.

What will be its impact on farmers, water reservoirs and food prices

For farmers, a stronger El Niño raises concerns about uneven rainfall, longer dry spells and moisture stress during critical crop-growing periods. Agriculture in India remains heavily dependent on monsoon rainfall, particularly in regions with limited irrigation facilities in the country.

A weaker monsoon can also affect water storage levels in the reservoirs, impacting the drinking water availability and irrigation supplies. Lower rainfall could also put pressure on groundwater resources in drought-prone regions and increase the risk of water shortages in some areas.

Food prices are another area of concern. Poor rainfall can reduce crop yields, especially for rain-fed crops, leading to supply constraints and upward pressure on the prices of vegetables, pulses, cereals and other essential commodities. Economists and policymakers closely monitor El Niño years because of their potential impact on food inflation and rural incomes.

Can anything offset El Niño's impact on India's monsoon?

The IMD emphasised that El Niño is not the only factor influencing India's monsoon. The department said neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions currently prevail over the Indian Ocean and are likely to continue through the monsoon season, meaning the IOD is unlikely to significantly strengthen or weaken the effects of El Niño for now.

However, there may be some positive news. Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA), which officially declared the onset of El Niño on June 11, has indicated that a positive IOD could develop around July. If that happens, it may help offset some of the adverse impacts of what could evolve into a strong or even super El Niño event on India's monsoon rainfall.