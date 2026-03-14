El Niño 2026: Why India may brace for intense heatwaves and monsoon disruption

Climate scientists warn a strong El Niño could develop later this year, potentially one of the most powerful in decades.

Climate scientists are cautioning that the Earth may be on the brink of a strong El Niño event later this year, potentially one of the most powerful in recent decades. Forecasts indicate that the phenomenon could significantly alter weather patterns worldwide, affecting rainfall, temperature, and storm activity.

What is El Niño?

El Niño is a natural climate cycle that occurs when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean rise above average levels. Under normal conditions, trade winds push warm surface waters toward Southeast Asia and Australia, allowing cooler waters to rise near South America.

During El Niño, these winds weaken, causing warm waters to spread eastward across the Pacific. This shift disrupts global atmospheric circulation, generating heavy rainfall over the Pacific while reducing rainfall and increasing temperatures in regions such as the Indian Ocean, Africa and parts of Southeast Asia.

Recent forecasts from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) suggest that both oceanic and atmospheric signals are aligning, a key indicator that a full El Niño may develop by June. Scientists describe this as an “extremely classic” El Niño response, with strong rising air over the Pacific and descending air across the Indian Ocean region.

Implications for India

For India, El Niño events have historically been linked to hotter temperatures and weaker monsoon rainfall. The summer monsoon relies on temperature contrasts between the land and ocean to drive winds that carry moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

A strong El Niño could suppress these monsoon winds, increasing the likelihood of heatwaves in northern and central India while raising concerns about rainfall deficits. Such conditions could affect agriculture, water availability, and energy consumption during the critical monsoon season.

Global Consequences

Beyond India, a powerful El Niño can reshape weather patterns around the world. Historical events, such as those in 1997–98 and 2015–16, led to record-breaking global temperatures and extreme weather events.

Scientists also warn of potential impacts on other regions: stronger wind shear in the Atlantic could limit hurricane activity, while the western Pacific may see an uptick in typhoons. With ocean and atmospheric patterns potentially becoming fully coupled by June, the risk of a major El Niño event is increasing.

While uncertainties remain regarding the exact intensity, experts agree that early signs point to a significant El Niño. Its development could have far-reaching effects on global climate, influencing temperatures, rainfall patterns, and storm frequency in the months ahead.