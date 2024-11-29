As the Chief Ministerial face of Maharashtra remains shrouded in mystery, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has remarked that outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take a "very big" decision by tomorrow evening.

"Whenever Eknath Shinde thinks that he needs some time to think he goes to his native village. When he (Eknath Shinde) has to make a big decision he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening he (Eknath Shinde) will take a very big decision", Shirsat said while speaking to reporters.

The Shiv Sena leader also emphasised that if Shinde doesn't accept the Deputy CM's post, it will be given to someone else from the party.

"If Shinde does not accept the deputy CM's post, then some other leader from our party will get it. He (Shinde) will take a call on this", he said.

Eknath Shinde headed to his native village in Satara, leading to the cancellation of two key meetings - one with the Mahayuti alliance leaders and another with party leaders.

Shinde affirms his support to the BJP's ultimate call on CM face

Earlier, Eknath Shinde signalled that he was ready to step aside from the tussle over the Chief Ministerial post, and said that he would support the final call taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the media, he said, "I called PM Modi and Amit Shah on Tuesday and told them that your call as head of NDA and Mahayuti is final for us, just as it is final for BJP," Shinde said, adding, "Our Shiv Sena will fully support BJP's decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed-breaker from our side".