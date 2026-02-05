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Eknath Shinde takes jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT), says this is only 'trailer', hints at big action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday took an indirect jibe at the ongoing "Operation Tiger" buzz within the Shiv Sena (UBT), stressing that current events are merely the "trailer" and that the "full picture" is yet to come.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 12:24 AM IST

Eknath Shinde takes jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT), says this is only 'trailer', hints at big action
Eknath Shinde has accused Uddhav Thackeray of leaving Shiv Sena's ideology (ANI)
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday took an indirect jibe at the ongoing "Operation Tiger" buzz within the Shiv Sena (UBT), stressing that current events are merely the "trailer" and that the "full picture" is yet to come. 

Speaking at the 60th foundation day of the Shiv Sena, Shinde launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. He stated that those who abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray's principles for the "sake of power" have suffered, accusing Uddhav of troubling the party founder during his lifetime while honouring the very people he opposed after his demise. 

"The Shiv Sena is an ideology; it is not just a political party, it is like a saffron cloud. Those who forgot the saffron ideology suffered losses. You forgot Balasaheb's ideology for the sake of a chair. When he was alive, you troubled him; but even after he passed away, you are honouring the very people he hated. Is this your legacy? The Shiv Sena started 60 years ago. All my MPs and MLAs are precious. Everyone is looking toward us, wondering what Eknath Shinde will say and who will come onto the stage. This is just the trailer; the full picture is yet to come," Shinde said. 

Dark clouds began to gather over the Shiv Sena (UBT) as six of the nine party Lok Sabha MPs did not attend a meeting called in New Delhi. Their absence fueled speculation about them joining the Shiv Sena and the National Democratic Alliance.The development comes amidst rumours of another potential split within the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is being called "Operation Tiger".  

Speculation intensified when six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, including Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure, remained absent despite a party whip. 

Conversely, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje, and Sanjay Raut attended the party's parliamentary meeting.Focusing on the party's origins, Shinde asserted that the Shiv Sena was formed to champion Marathi pride (Marathi Asmita) and to support farmers, women (Ladki Bahin), and the Varkari community. 

The Deputy Chief Minister also praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Shinde described PM Modi as a "transparent leader," noting that his achievements belong to the entire nation. He further stated that if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, he would have congratulated Amit Shah for the 2019 abrogation of Article 370. 

"Our Shiv Sena began for Marathi Asmita. It was formed to care for farmers, our sisters, and Varkaris. PM Modi has achieved the feat of being a transparent leader. What he has accomplished for Hindus and for all was Balasaheb's dream. We pray to Goddess Jagdamba to strengthen Modi's vision of working for 140 crore Indians. Amit Shah removed Article 370 and eradicated Naxalism. If Balasaheb were alive, he would have congratulated both of them," he added. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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