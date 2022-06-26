Eknath Shinde extends Guwahati hotel booking by 2 days, says want to free Shiv Sena

Eknath Shinde reportedly has the support of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, enough to circumvent the anti-defection law.

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde on Saturday tweeted that with his rebellion he wants to free the Shiv Sena from the clutches of Congress and NCP. He said his revolt is for the betterment of Shiv Sena workers.

"Shiv Sena workers must understand that I want to free Shiv Sena and its workers from the clutches of the MVA government and I have been struggling for the same. This battle is for the betterment of party workers," he tweeted in Marathi.

Meanwhile, rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil said Eknath Shinde took a stand because Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray didn't respond on his concerns. In a video tweeted by Shinde, Rao said they wanted the formation of a natural alliance. He said the revolt was supported by over two-third of Shiv Sena MLAs.

"We are traditionally the rivals of NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that a natural alliance should be done," he added.

Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde faction has asked the hotel management to extend its booking in Guwahati for two more days. Earlier this booking was till June 28, the news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Shiv Sena will not let the traitors win.

We're ready to fight again if you've to power to fight without Shiv Sena. We won't let traitors win at any cost now," he said.

Eknath Shinde reportedly has the support of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs, enough to circumvent the anti-defection law. He said they would not merge with other parties but will form a separate block. He has named the faction Shiv Sena Balasaheb.

Uddhav Thackeray has said they won't let anyone use the name of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.