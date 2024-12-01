Shinde also highlighted unity among Mahayuti leaders, stating the current government's work over the past two and a half years will be remembered in history.

Amid the suspense over the Chief Ministerial face in Maharashtra, caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said that the Mahayuti alliance's chief minister candidate will be decided on Monday and reiterated that he has already given his "unconditional support" to the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

Speaking to reporters in Satara, Shinde said, "I am feeling better now. I came here to rest after the busy election schedule. I didn't take any leave during my two and half years as Chief Minister. People are still visiting me here. This government will listen to the people. I have already given my unconditional support to the decision of the Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP President and I will support whatever they decide for Maharashtra..."

Shinde, also highlighted unity among Mahayuti leaders, stating, "Our government's work over the past two and a half years will be remembered in history. This is why the people gave us a historic mandate and denied the opposition even the chance to elect a Leader of the Opposition. All three allies of the Mahayuti have a good understanding. The Chief Minister candidate will be decided tomorrow," he said.

Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis -- widely considered the frontrunner for Chief Minister-- NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders met Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday evening to discuss the deadlock over the Chief Ministerial position.

The Maharashtra Assembly election results, declared on November 23, saw the Mahayuti alliance achieve a landslide victory. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

