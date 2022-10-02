Eknath Shinde’s life in danger after intel input suggests death threat, Maharashtra CM says ‘not scared’

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (File photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s security has been beefed up after a threat to life was deciphered by State Intelligence Department (SID) on Saturday, reported the officials. The death threat comes just a few months after the Shiv Sena leader was appointed the CM of Maharashtra.

The State Intelligence Department (SID) on Saturday evening received a specific input about the threat to the life of CM Shinde, the official said. State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre confirmed the threat, as per PTI reports.

"After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister," Dumbre told PTI without elaborating. Additional security has been provided to the CM, who enjoys a Z Plus category security cover, he said.

Despite the death threat received recently, Eknath Shinde’s spirit and attitude remain unfazed as he boldly said that he is “not scared” of such threats and will continue to do his work for the public.

While addressing the threats, Shinde told the reporters, “I don't pay attention to it. Our home department and home minister Devendra Fadanavis are capable and we trust them. I won't be scared of such threats. Nobody can stop me from working for the public. I will continue to work for them.”

Eknath Shinde, like many senior political leaders of the country, currently has Z plus security coverage, with additional protection assigned to him. Security has also been stepped up at Shinde's private residence in Thane and the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, he said.

Eknath Shinde rose to prominence in Maharashtra politics after he staged a rebellion against former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in the state. He was later appointed as the Maharashtra CM with Bhartiya Janta Party’s support.

Notably, Shinde had received a threat letter suspected to have been sent by Naxalites last October when he was the Urban Development Minister and also guardian minister of Gadchiroli district, affected by Naxalism.

(With PTI inputs)

