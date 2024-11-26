BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are reportedly competing for the chief ministerial position in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde resigned from his position as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday. He submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, who has asked him to continue serving as caretaker Chief Minister for the time being.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are reportedly competing for the chief ministerial position in Maharashtra. The BJP's claim to the chief minister's post has been strengthened by its performance in the assembly elections, where it emerged as the single-largest party, winning 132 out of the 148 seats it contested.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde tenders his resignation as CM to Governor CP Radhakrishnan, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai



Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are also present.



Mahayuti alliance consisting BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP emerged victorious in Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/RGUl6chZOS — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

