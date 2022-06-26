Eknath Shinde moves SC, Uddhav Thackeray ready to crack the whip: Key updates from Maharashtra political crisis

Photos: IANS, ANI

Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court challenging the disqualification notice that Maharashtra deputy speaker had issued against 16 of the breakaway MLAs part of his group.

Latest key developments

Uddhav Thackeray ready to crack the whip: MVA CM Uddhav Thackeray is set to sack the ministers part of Shinde’s rebel camp in Guwahati, NCP supremo and Maharashtra government architect Sharad Pawar said on Sunday.

Protests, unrest in parts of Maharashtra: Amid the ongoing break-up of the party, Shiv Sainiks were out on the streets protesting. Banners torn, effigies burnt and even an MLA’s office was vandalised.

Attention on security of rebel MLAs: Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos was extended by the Centre to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on Sunday, including the likes of Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane and Prakas Surve. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also wrote to state DGP Rajnish Seth to provide adequate police protection to the families, homes of rebel MLAs.

Maha Revelation: Shinde allegedly offered CM post on May 20: CM Uddhav Thackeray offered the post of CM to Eknath Shinde on May 20, but the latter dilly dallied, claimed Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray. A month later, he rebelled with the majority of Shiv Sena’s MLAs.

Shinde’s plea in SC likely to be heard tomorrow: A vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear the rebel Shiv Sena MLA’s plea on Monday. This comes at a time when more MLAs of the party headed to the rebel camp in Assam’s Guwahati. Latest highlight: Cabinet Minister Uday Samant.

Mumbai police prepares for high-voltage arrival of MLAs: Mumbai police on Sunday said it has no information on the arrival of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs back in Mumbai from Guwahati. However, preparations, including alerting airports, have started. an official said.

(With inputs from agencies)