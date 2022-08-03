Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he does not need an election symbol to be chosen by the people, claiming that they have simply forged a natural Shiv Sena alliance once more.

"Who was the traitor? Is it us or someone else? We have merely renewed the Shiv Sena's natural partnership, and this government is a people's government" he said.

"I have worked a lot in my constituency. So much so that I don't need an election symbol to get elected by people," Eknath Shinde added.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose coalition government collapsed in June as a result of Shinde's revolt, has slammed Eknath Shinde and others as "gaddar," or traitors.

Speaking at a rally in Pune, Eknath Shinde said, "Government came to power and our party chief became chief minister. We all got down to work. Meanwhile, people used to come and visit me because some people (Uddhav Thackeray) had no time to meet them. Our people suffered, what was happening in the government was intolerable."

"We made this decision because the Shiv Sena would have had as many Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) as you could count on your fingers in the next elections. Attempts were being made to demolish the Shiv Sena; people were being jailed and asked to join their parties in order to save themselves "Maharashtra's chief minister said.

He also criticised Uddhav Thackeray for failing to meet with his supporters and leaders.

"Senior leaders who had worked with Balasaheb had to return from Varsha Bungalow as well." "What good is such power?" Shinde asked.

"Uday Samant and I were both ministers. However, we left the government. I've put in a lot of time in my district. So much so that I don't even need an electoral symbol to be elected " he asseretd.