Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

"We just forged the natural alliance of Shiv Sena, don't need election symbol to get elected": Eknath Shinde

We just forged the natural alliance of Shiv Sena once again and this government is a government of the people, Eknath Shinde said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:08 AM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he does not need an election symbol to be chosen by the people, claiming that they have simply forged a natural Shiv Sena alliance once more.

"Who was the traitor? Is it us or someone else? We have merely renewed the Shiv Sena's natural partnership, and this government is a people's government" he said.

"I have worked a lot in my constituency. So much so that I don't need an election symbol to get elected by people," Eknath Shinde added.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose coalition government collapsed in June as a result of Shinde's revolt, has slammed Eknath Shinde and others as "gaddar," or traitors.

Speaking at a rally in Pune, Eknath Shinde said, "Government came to power and our party chief became chief minister. We all got down to work. Meanwhile, people used to come and visit me because some people (Uddhav Thackeray) had no time to meet them. Our people suffered, what was happening in the government was intolerable."

"We made this decision because the Shiv Sena would have had as many Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) as you could count on your fingers in the next elections. Attempts were being made to demolish the Shiv Sena; people were being jailed and asked to join their parties in order to save themselves "Maharashtra's chief minister said.

He also criticised Uddhav Thackeray for failing to meet with his supporters and leaders.

"Senior leaders who had worked with Balasaheb had to return from Varsha Bungalow as well." "What good is such power?" Shinde asked.

"Uday Samant and I were both ministers. However, we left the government. I've put in a lot of time in my district. So much so that I don't even need an electoral symbol to be elected " he asseretd.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 410 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.