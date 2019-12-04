Eknath Khadse claims some BJP leaders worked to defeat his daughter Rohini, Pankaja Munde

Amid speculations over the next step of former state minister Pankaja Munde's future course of action, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday claimed that some party leaders worked against its own candidates, including Ms Munde and his daughter Rohini.

As Mr Khadse was denied ticket by the BJP for the October 21 assembly polls, his daughter was fielded by the party from his home turf Muktainagar in Jalgaon district. She lost to Shiv Sena rebel Chandrakant Patil.

Pankaja Munde lost to her cousin and NCP candidate Dhananjay Munde from Parli in Beed district.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Khadse on Wednesday said, "People from BJP itself worked against its own candidates. They are responsible for the defeat of Pankaja Munde and Rohini Khadse. I have given their names to the party and requested disciplinary action against them."

Khadse was forced to resign as revenue minister of Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in 2016 over land grab allegations.

Last month, Munde created a flutter in the BJP when she removed all details of the party from her Twitter bio. Before that, she wrote on Facebook that "future journey need to be decided against the backdrop of current political changes."

In another Facebook post on Sunday, Munde invited her followers to Gopinathgad, the memorial of her father Gopinath Munde in Beed, on December 12 on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

She, however, dismissed speculations that she may quit the BJP on Monday, saying defection was not in her blood.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has also said that she was not leaving the party.