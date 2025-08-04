Twitter
Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings

Ekadashi is a sacred day in Hinduism, dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. On this day, devotees observe a fast that is believed to fulfil heartfelt wishes and invite good fortune.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 01:51 PM IST

Ekadashi 2025: When to observe vrat in August? Know dates, shubh muhurat to seek divine blessings

Ekadashi is a spiritually significant day dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees observe a fast, perform puja rituals, and seek divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and happiness. Ekadashi means the 'eleventh day'. It falls on the 11th day of each half of a lunar month. That’s why Ekadashi is observed twice every month.

According to Hindu beliefs, fasting and showing devotion to Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi is believed to fulfil heartfelt wishes and attract good fortune. Special pujas are held in Vishnu temples, especially those dedicated to Lakshmi-Narayan.

According to the Drik Panchang, Ekadashi fasting lasts for three days. Devotees usually eat only one meal in the afternoon before the fast, ensuring their stomach is clean on Ekadashi. On the fasting day, they strictly avoid all grains and cereals, and the fast is broken only after sunrise the next morning.

Here are auspicious dates, timings, and spiritual significance

Putrada Ekadashi
Putrada Ekadashi falls on Dashami (tenth day) during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) of Shravan month. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 11:41 am on 4th August and ends at 1:12 pm on 5th August.  Therefore, Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on 5th August.

Significance 
Putrada Ekadashi hold great importance for couples praying for a child, as it is believed to bless them with the boon of parenthood. This Ekadashi also coincides with Ravi Yoga and Bhadra Vaas Yoga, which are considered highly auspicious. Worshipping Lakshmi Narayan during these yogas may bring prosperity and good health.

Aja Ekadashi
Aja Ekadashi, also known as Annada Ekadashi, falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. The Ekadashi tithi begins at 5:22 pm on 18th August and ends at 3:32 pm on 19th August. Therefore, Aja Ekadashi will be observed on 19th August.

Significance
Aja Ekadashi is believed to cleanse past sins and help one achieve spiritual growth. Observing this fast with true devotion brings inner peace, divine grace, and life blessings from Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

 

 

 

 

 

 

