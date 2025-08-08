Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani writes off his Rs 1645 crore investment in this company due to...

China develops ‘brain-like’ computer called 'Darwin Monkey', it can solve...; know its features

Does India succumb to Donald Trump's pressure? State refiners buy non-Russian oil from...

‘Either sign declaration or...’: Election Commission comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over 'vote theft' claim

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes BIG claim on India amid launch of GPT-5 model, says, 'our largest...', plans to visit country in...

Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu, teases mythic supernatural battle between 'greed and sacrifice'

Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive

Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of..., her father is RAS, sister is IFS, she secured AIR...

A Diktat Too Far: How US tariff threat is pushing India East

Was Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada attacked because of Salman Khan? Lawrence Bishnoi gang member's leaked audio clip goes viral: 'If anyone works with him, we will...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani writes off his Rs 1645 crore investment in this company due to...

Mukesh Ambani writes off his Rs 1645 crore investment in this company due to...

5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos

5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos

China develops ‘brain-like’ computer called 'Darwin Monkey', it can solve...; know its features

China develops ‘brain-like’ computer called 'Darwin Monkey', it can solve...; kn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos

5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings

South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings

Kapil Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you, 'Don’t run for...'

Trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you

HomeIndia

INDIA

‘Either sign declaration or...’: Election Commission comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over 'vote theft' claim

This comes after Rahul Gandhi claimed 1,00,250 “fake votes” in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka to ensure a win for the BJP.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 03:11 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

‘Either sign declaration or...’: Election Commission comes down heavily on Rahul Gandhi over 'vote theft' claim

TRENDING NOW

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Friday, asked Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to sign the declaration by Chief Electoral Officers of Maharashtra and Karnataka or apologise for his “absurd” allegations, sources said. ECI sources said, “If Rahul Gandhi believes in his analysis and believes that his allegations against ECI are true, he should have no problem in signing the Declaration.”

Election Commission seeks an apology from Rahul Gandhi

ECI asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise if he does not sign the affidavits. "If Rahul Gandhi does not sign the Declaration, it would mean that he does not believe in his analysis and resultant conclusions and absurd allegations. In which case, he should apologise to the nation. Therefore, he has two options: Either sign the Declaration or apologise to the Nation for raising absurd allegations against ECI,” sources said.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi claimed 1,00,250 “fake votes” in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka to ensure a win for the BJP.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer writes a strongly worded letter to Rahul Gandhi

The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) responded in a strongly worded letter asking him to sign an affidavit. "It is understood that during a Press Conference held today, you had mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls cited at Para 3. You are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed Declaration/Oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated…” the letter stated.

On Gandhi’s allegations of “voter fraud” in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) asked him to submit a sworn affidavit and provide specific evidence. “It is understood that during a Press Conference held today, you had mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls…You are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed Declaration/Oath along with the name(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated,” the CEO’s letter to Rahul Gandhi said.

The CEO also reiterated that the electoral rolls were “prepared in a transparent manner,” and noted that both the draft and final electoral rolls were shared with the Congress in August and September 2024. “The electoral rolls were shared in August 2024 and September 2024, and the party did not file any appeals during that time,” the CEO added.

READ | Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu, teases mythic supernatural battle between 'greed and sacrifice'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajiv Rai reveals if there will be sequel to Gupt, says today if he remakes Tridev it will cost him...: 'If you want to take OG cast..' | Exclusive
Rajiv Rai reveals if there will be sequel to Gupt: 'If you want to take OG..'
A Nobel Framework and the Logic of Opinion Trading
A Nobel Framework and the Logic of Opinion Trading
Open AI's latest GPT 5 model unveiled: Know key features, how it is different from GPT-4?
Open AI's latest GPT 5 model unveiled: Know key features, how it is different fr
After UP, this state govt makes FREE travel for women on Raksha Bandhan; check details
After UP, this state govt makes FREE travel for women on Raksha Bandhan; check d
Explained: Why Shubman Gill dropped out of ICC Test top 10 despite historic England series
Explained: Why Shubman Gill dropped out of ICC Test top 10 despite historic Eng
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
Kapil Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you, 'Don’t run for...'
Trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you
5 times Aneet Padda made us fall in love with her Saiyaara looks
5 times Aneet Padda made us fall in love with her Saiyaara looks
Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts
Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE