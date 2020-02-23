Either provide jobs to unemployed youth or join 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' with us: Tejashwi Yadav to Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging him to either provide jobs or join the`Berozgaari Hatao Yatra` against the unemployment in the state.

"Either provide jobs to unemployed youth or join them in the Berozgaari Hatao Yatra. In the last 15 years, Bihar has witnessed an unprecedented increase in the unemployment rate," ANI quoted Tejaswi as saying.

While addressing the crowd gathered at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna, Yadav said, "This is a fight for employment. Unemployment figures are highest in 45 years. Bihar is the youngest state but I am sad that Bihar has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 11.47%. We are fighting to provide you jobs but CM Nitish Kumar ji is busy in saving his job by selling Bihar."

The `Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' was launched on Sunday from Veterinary College Ground in Patna.

Yadav also accused the Bihar Chief Minister of "murdering the spirit of the constitution" by "killing reservation."

He also charted out his agenda to solve the problem of unemployment in the state. He said that if his party comes to power he will introduce a domicile policy in which the Bihar residents will get an 85% reservation.

"There is a need for political will to remove unemployment. We have that political will. If our government comes, we will introduce a domicile policy in which the residents of Bihar will get an 85% reservation, and we will fill the vacancies and conduct regular exams. We will set up IT Park and SEZ (Special Economic Zone) in the state." he said.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav said that he will play the flute if Tejashwi becomes the Chief Minister of the state.

"Everyone keeps asking when I will play the flute. I want to say that I will play the flute after Tejashwai becomes Bihar CM," he said.

With the address to the gathered at Bihar Veterinary College Ground, the RJD kickstarted the `Berozgaari Hatao Yatra.` In view of the state assembly elections which is likely to take place in October this year, the party organised the yatra.

The Bihar assembly has 243 seats. The term of the current assembly will dissolve on November 29 2020.