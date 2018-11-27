Eighteen-month-old Kashmir pellet victim operated, doctors suggest may not regain full vision

Headlines

Neeyat OTT release: When, where to watch Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery film

Meet Dr Sankarasubramanian K, Principal Scientist of Aditya-L1 mission; know his educational qualifications

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 notification released for 6160 posts, know how to apply at sbi.co.in

'Home won't be same...': Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt note as her kids Ryan, Arin leave for college

GATE 2024 registrations begin at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, direct link to apply

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Neeyat OTT release: When, where to watch Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery film

GATE 2024 registrations begin at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, direct link to apply

Wordle 804 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 1

Happy birthday Jungkook: 9 times BTS' singer inspired us

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Neeyat OTT release: When, where to watch Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery film

'Home won't be same...': Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt note as her kids Ryan, Arin leave for college

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

HomeIndia

India

Eighteen-month-old Kashmir pellet victim operated, doctors suggest may not regain full vision

Eighteen-month-old Hiba Nisar, the youngest pellet victim in Kashmir, has been discharged from hospital after surgery on her right eye but doctors are not sure if her eyesight will be restored completely.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2018, 07:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Eighteen-month-old Hiba Nisar, the youngest pellet victim in Kashmir, has been discharged from hospital after surgery on her right eye but doctors are not sure if her eyesight will be restored completely.

Hiba was playing inside her house in Shopian when clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in the wake of an encounter where six militants were killed on Sunday, the infant's mother Marsala Jan said.

"The encounter site is quite far from our house but clashes broke out in our neighbourhood. First, there was tear smoke all around us which caused coughing in Hiba and then there was a sudden bang. My daughter was hit in the eye by a pellet fired towards our home," Jan said.

Doctors at the SMHS Hospital here said Hiba underwent surgery as she had suffered corneal perforation, an anomaly in the cornea resulting from damage to the corneal surface, due to the pellets.

"Like most cases, the kid will be able to see but there is no guarantee that her eyesight will be restored completely," the doctor, who treated Hiba, told PTI.

The doctor said the treatment is a long drawn process and Hiba's parents will have to take lot of precautions to ensure that she does not get any complications.

"She will have to be brought here for follow-up treatment regularly. Her first appointment is next week," the ophthalmologist said.

Two human rights activists have approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to take cognisance of Hiba's injury.

In their plea before the rights body, the activists Syed Mujtaba Hussian and Mirza Jahanzeb Beg have sought Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim.

They also sought an independent investigation into the incident and action against the personnel involved in the firing of pellets.

Thousands of Kashmiris have been injured due to use of pellet guns as a crowd control non-lethal weapon by security forces during law and order situations.

While few deaths have been reported due to use of pellets, a large number of injured persons have lost eyesight in one or both eyes, leading to demands from various quarters for discontinuing the use of this weapon during law and order problems.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani searching CEO for his Rs 150000 crore firm’s upcoming venture, check details

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Five easy and healthy sweet recipes for diabetics as Rakhi treats

INDIA alliance meeting: What’s on the agenda today? 5 points

Meet IAS Saumy Sharma, lawyer who lost hearing ability at 16, cracked UPSC with only 4 months of prep, her AIR is...

How to make Twitter Pink on Mobile Phone

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE