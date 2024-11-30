"In a major blow to illegal arms smuggling networks, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar apprehends 2 persons from Nurpur Padhri, near Gharinda, Amritsar while they were waiting for another operative to handover the weapon consignment smuggled from Pakistan," Yadav said in a post on X.

Police said it recovered eight sophisticated weapons, four Glock pistols (made in Austria), two Turkiye 9mm pistols, and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds. (X / @DGPPunjabPolice)

The Punjab Police has arrested two people after eight sophisticated pistols smuggled into the country from Pakistan were found in their possession, a top officer said on Saturday. They were held from Nurpur Padhri in Amritsar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered in Amritsar, police said, adding that investigations were underway to establish backward and forward linkages. Police said it recovered eight sophisticated weapons -- four Glock pistols (made in Austria), two Turkiye 9mm pistols, and two X-Shot Zigana pistols, along with 10 rounds.

