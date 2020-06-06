Eight countries, including India, ask UN Human Rights Commissioner to be responsible amid COVID-19 crisis

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

This man has donated Rs 829734 crore, an Indian, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Adani

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Paytm launches new Pocket Soundbox, Music Soundbox with local languages for merchants

From tradition to innovation: Rethinking Indian laws for a changing society

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

This man has donated Rs 829734 crore, an Indian, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Adani

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Sunny Deol's super expensive car collection

Health benefits of tomato (tamatar)

Kidney disease: 7 superfoods to fight PKD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Independence Day 2023: Monuments Illuminated In Tricolour Across Delhi Leave Visitors Amazed

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Surprises Fans By Paying Visit To Chitra Cinema In Mumbai

Independence Day 2023: CRPF Organises Tiranga Bike Rally At Lal Chowk

Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film enters 300-crore club in opening weekend, shatters all records

HomeIndia

India

Eight countries, including India, ask UN Human Rights Commissioner to be responsible amid COVID-19 crisis

The joint letter was written by the permanent missions of India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam in Geneva to the OHCHR

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jun 06, 2020, 08:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Eight countriesm led by India and Indonesia, have written to the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) under the United Nations, asking it to play a responsible role amidst the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis around the world. 

The joint letter was written by the permanent missions of India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam in Geneva to the OHCHR after the latter issued a release entitled "Asia: Bachelet alarmed by clampdown on freedom of expression during COVID-19".

The joint press release said,"the primary focus of our governments in these unprecedented times is to ensure that precious lives, particularly of the most vulnerable, are not lost to COVID-19. The OHCHR needs to recognize this and play a responsible role in a manner that adds to rather than detracts from such efforts"

Recalling the consensus resolution of the World Health Assembly meeting of the World Health Organisation (WHO) last month stating member states should provide "the population with reliable and comprehensive information...take measures to counter information and disinformation".

Further explaining, respective governments "have taken necessary measures, in accordance with our prevailing laws and regulations, to hold those who spread misinformation and mislead the public accountable for their irresponsible actions" and this has been carried out "in accordance with the due process of law while aslo safeguarding the freedom of expression".

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had criticised 12 countries in Asia over the suppression of freedom of expression in the garb of dealing with misinformation amidst the COVID-19 crisis and suggested them to take the “least intrusive approach required to achieve that result". 

This is not the first time that the UN human rights office (OHCHR) has made remarks about countries in the region that has drawn ire. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gadar 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol shatters records with Rs 40 crore opening, Bollywood's 7th-biggest ever

Government plans to replace sirens on VIP vehicles with soothing music of…

Ahead of BB OTT 2 finale, Abhishek Malhan admitted to hospital, influencer's sister asks fans to pray

Explainer: Major changes ‘Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita' BNS Bill 2023 proposes in India's criminal laws

Kind-hearted woman's gesture on Hyderabad metro brings joy to fellow passenger's day, details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE