8 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi quoting ex-Army chief Naravane's book

Eight members of parliament (MPs) from the Congress party were on Tuesday (February 3) suspended over "unruly" behaviour for the remainder of the Budget Session. The action came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha to suspend the opposition MPs. The members in question are Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Prashant Padole, S Venkataraman, and Dean Kuriakose. The Lok Sabha has witnessed chaos for two straight days over an unpublished memoir of former Indian Army chief MM Naravane, which was cited in the House by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, the members who have been suspended were seen tearing up papers and throwing them towards the Chair. The Lok Sabha (lower house of the parliament) was adjourned for the day after Rijiju's motion. The Lok Sabha witnessed a number of adjournments through the day amid opposition protests as LoP Gandhi was repeatedly prevented from quoting from Naravane’s unpublished book, which carries his accounts of the 2020 India-China border conflict.

The standoff between Rahul Gandhi and the government began on Monday when the former Congress president brought a copy of a magazine article which cited Naravane’s unpublished book. Gandhi had sought to raise questions about the central government's handling of the 2020 Indo-China border clashes. But soon after he began his speech, several union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, objected and asked whether the book had been published. On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha was first adjourned till noon, and then until 2 pm, before being adjourned for the day. The Budget Session of the Parliament had begun on January 28 and will conclude on April 2.