Eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express derail in Odisha, 40 injured

At least 40 people were said to be injured after the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack on Thursday. Five of them are reported to be critical.

The mishap occurred at around 7 am. According to initial report, about eight coaches of the super fast express derailed after hitting a guard van of a goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi possibly due to dense fog. While five coaches derailed, three other coaches partially displaced from the tracks.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said 40 passengers were injured while there was no report of any casualty in the mishap.

The injured passengers have been shifted to a local hospital. The five critically injured passengers have been taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, fire services personnel and ambulances reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation. However, the they face problems due to the foggy conditions.

A passenger, Prabhu Tripathy, who had occupied seat No 26 of the B1 coach informed about the mishap through a tweet and sought help for passengers.

In response to the tweet, Indian railway Seva said that efforts are being made for necessary assistance to rescue the passengers.

(This is a developing story. Further details are awaited)