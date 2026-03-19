Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India: Delhi Jama Masjid says crescent moon not sighted in India, confirms Eid date
Eid-ul-Fitra 2026: Crescent moon not seen in India, celebration on Saturday, March 21, 2026
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INDIA
It seems the wait for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration will continue in India as the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal wasn't sighted on Thursday, according to clerics' announcements. Following which, the clerics have decided that Eid-ul-Fitr will likely be on Saturday.
It seems the wait for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration will continue in India as the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal wasn't sighted on Thursday, according to clerics' announcements. Following this, the clerics have decided that Eid ul-Fitr will likely be on Saturday.
Announcing Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, said, "It is being announced that today, on March 19, the moon was not sighted in Lucknow or anywhere in India, so tomorrow, on March 20, 30th Roza will be observed, and on March 21, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated. The Eid Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Eidgah Lucknow. After the Namaz, prayers will be offered for peace in the entire country and the world. On the occasion, I congratulate the people of the entire country."
VIDEO | Announcing Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, chairman of Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli says, "It is being announced that today, on March 19, the moon was not sighted in Lucknow or anywhere in India, so tomorrow, on March 20, 30th Roza will be… pic.twitter.com/17XwlLOuSX— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2026
Naib Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Usama Shaban Bukhari, confirmed, "...The moon of the month of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram was not sighted...Therefore, it is announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Saturday, 21 March 2026."
Delhi: Naib Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Usama Shaban Bukhari says, "...The moon of the month of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram was not sighted...Therefore, it is announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Saturday, 21 March 2026." pic.twitter.com/TQg56JWA4g— IANS (@ians_india) March 19, 2026