Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across India today

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across India on Wednesday (June 5) said Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari after the crescent moon was sighted across several states in the country.

Mumbai Jama Masjid and Kolkata's Nakhoda Masjid have also announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow in India after the crescent moon was sighted. The moon was also sighted in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Patna in Bihar, confirming that Eid festival will be celebrated on June 5 across the country.

The sighting of the crescent moon marks the end of Ramzan month and arrival of the Eid festival.

Eid-ul-Fitra is observed in the month of Ramzan when people in the Muslim community practice Roza (fasting in Islam). The ritual is performed by observing a sehri and iftar. Sehri marks the beginning of a Roza while iftar marks the end of a Roza. This ritual is followed for a period of close to 30 days.

In some parts of the world, the Eid is being celebrated today since the crescent moon in UAE and other western countries was sighted yesterday.

However, in India and many other nations, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow.