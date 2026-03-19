INDIA

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India: Delhi Jama Masjid says crescent moon not sighted in India, confirms Eid date

Delhi Jama Masjid has confirmed that the crescent moon is not sighted in India and therefore it has declared Eid ul-Fitr to be celebrated in India on March 21, Saturday. The announcement was made by Deputy Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, New Delhi.

Delhi's Jama Masjid has confirmed that Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21, Saturday.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source