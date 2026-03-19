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Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India: Delhi Jama Masjid says crescent moon not sighted in India, confirms Eid date

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India: Delhi Jama Masjid says crescent moon not sighted

Eid-ul-Fitra 2026: Crescent moon not seen in India, celebration on Saturday, March 21, 2026

Eid-ul-Fitra 2026: Crescent moon not seen in India, celebration on Saturday

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Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India: Delhi Jama Masjid says crescent moon not sighted in India, confirms Eid date

Delhi Jama Masjid has confirmed that the crescent moon is not sighted in India and therefore it has declared Eid ul-Fitr to be celebrated in India on March 21, Saturday. The announcement was made by Deputy Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, New Delhi.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 08:55 PM IST

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India: Delhi Jama Masjid says crescent moon not sighted in India, confirms Eid date
Delhi's Jama Masjid has confirmed that Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India on March 21, Saturday.
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Delhi Jama Masjid has confirmed that the crescent moon is not sighted in India and therefore it has declared Eid ul-Fitr to be celebrated in India on March 21, Saturday. The announcement was made by Deputy Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, New Delhi. The Eid chaand has not been sighted in India that has now confirmed a new date for Eid.  

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Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India: Delhi Jama Masjid says crescent moon not sighted in India, confirms Eid date
Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India: Delhi Jama Masjid says crescent moon not sighted
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Eid-ul-Fitra 2026: Crescent moon not seen in India, celebration on Saturday
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