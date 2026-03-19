Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: India to celebrate on Saturday, March 21, 2026; Check city-wise Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting time

It seems the wait for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration will continue in India as the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal wasn't sighted on Thursday, according to clerics' announcements. Following which, the clerics have decided that Eid-ul-Fitr will likely be on Saturday.

It seems the wait for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration will continue in India as the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal wasn't sighted on Thursday, according to clerics' announcements. Following this, the clerics have decided that Eid ul-Fitr will likely be on Saturday.



Eid-Ul-Fitr date in India



Announcing Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, said, "It is being announced that today, on March 19, the moon was not sighted in Lucknow or anywhere in India, so tomorrow, on March 20, 30th Roza will be observed, and on March 21, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated. The Eid Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Eidgah Lucknow. After the Namaz, prayers will be offered for peace in the entire country and the world. On the occasion, I congratulate the people of the entire country."



VIDEO | Announcing Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, chairman of Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli says, "It is being announced that today, on March 19, the moon was not sighted in Lucknow or anywhere in India, so tomorrow, on March 20, 30th Roza will be… pic.twitter.com/17XwlLOuSX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2026

Naib Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Usama Shaban Bukhari, confirmed, "...The moon of the month of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram was not sighted...Therefore, it is announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Saturday, 21 March 2026."



Delhi: Naib Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Usama Shaban Bukhari says, "...The moon of the month of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram was not sighted...Therefore, it is announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Saturday, 21 March 2026." pic.twitter.com/TQg56JWA4g — IANS (@ians_india) March 19, 2026



Check Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting time in India city-wise

- Kolkata: 5:50-6:10 PM (sunset at 5:50 PM)

- Chennai: 6:15-6:35 PM (sunset at 6:15 PM)

- Bengaluru: 6:25-6:45 PM (sunset at 6:25 PM)

- Delhi / New Delhi: 6:30-6:50 PM (sunset at 6:30 PM)

- Chandigarh: 6:30-6:50 PM (sunset at 6:28 PM)

- Hyderabad: 6:30-6:50 PM (sunset at 6:28 PM)

- Mumbai: 6:45-7:05 PM (sunset at 6:45 PM)



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and several neighbouring countries have made their official call, stating that the moon wasn't spotted on Wednesday evening, hence they will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Friday, March 20, 2026. Unlike Saudi Arabia, India relies on its own local moon-sighting committees and the actual physical sighting of the crescent on its own shores.

