FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, every Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore opening

US-Israel-Iran War: How will UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Japan secure Strait of Hormuz?

CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race begins

West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee intensifies attack against Election Commission, alleges bias ahead of polls

Watch: Virat Kohli hits towering sixes during RCB nets ahead of IPL 2026 comeback

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 date in India: Delhi Jama Masjid says crescent moon not sighted, confirms date

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: India to celebrate on Saturday, March 21, 2026; Check city-wise Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting time

'Stopped drinking alcohol': Yuzvendra Chahal reflects on career dip, 3 years away from India team

Alia Bhatt ditches promoting nepotism, reveals she will launch outsiders in her production house: 'We've learnt from the best'

No Zomato, Swiggy, maids: Gurugram society warns residents of halting services if dues unpaid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, every Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore opening

Dhurandhar 2 box office day 1: Ranveer's film scores Rs 100 crore opening

US-Israel-Iran War: How will UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Japan secure Strait of Hormuz?

US-Israel-Iran War: European nations, Japan unite to secure Strait of Hormuz

CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race begins

CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

HomeIndia

INDIA

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: India to celebrate on Saturday, March 21, 2026; Check city-wise Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting time

It seems the wait for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration will continue in India as the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal wasn't sighted on Thursday, according to clerics' announcements. Following which, the clerics have decided that Eid-ul-Fitr will likely be on Saturday. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 09:12 PM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: India to celebrate on Saturday, March 21, 2026; Check city-wise Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting time
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It seems the wait for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration will continue in India as the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal wasn't sighted on Thursday, according to clerics' announcements. Following this, the clerics have decided that Eid ul-Fitr will likely be on Saturday. 

Eid-Ul-Fitr date in India

Announcing Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21, the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, said, "It is being announced that today, on March 19, the moon was not sighted in Lucknow or anywhere in India, so tomorrow, on March 20, 30th Roza will be observed, and on March 21, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated. The Eid Namaz will be offered at 10 am at Eidgah Lucknow. After the Namaz, prayers will be offered for peace in the entire country and the world. On the occasion, I congratulate the people of the entire country."
 

Naib Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Usama Shaban Bukhari, confirmed, "...The moon of the month of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram was not sighted...Therefore, it is announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Saturday, 21 March 2026."
 


Check Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting time in India city-wise

- Kolkata: 5:50-6:10 PM (sunset at 5:50 PM)
- Chennai: 6:15-6:35 PM (sunset at 6:15 PM)
- Bengaluru: 6:25-6:45 PM (sunset at 6:25 PM)
- Delhi / New Delhi: 6:30-6:50 PM (sunset at 6:30 PM)
- Chandigarh: 6:30-6:50 PM (sunset at 6:28 PM)
- Hyderabad: 6:30-6:50 PM (sunset at 6:28 PM)
- Mumbai: 6:45-7:05 PM (sunset at 6:45 PM)

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and several neighbouring countries have made their official call, stating that the moon wasn't spotted on Wednesday evening, hence they will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr on Friday, March 20, 2026. Unlike Saudi Arabia, India relies on its own local moon-sighting committees and the actual physical sighting of the crescent on its own shores.
 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Sanju Samson lead CSK? Ex-India star delivers verdict ahead of IPL 2026
Will Sanju Samson lead CSK? Ex-India star delivers verdict ahead of IPL 2026
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's film creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, every Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore opening
Dhurandhar 2 box office day 1: Ranveer's film scores Rs 100 crore opening
US-Israel-Iran War: How will UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Japan secure Strait of Hormuz?
US-Israel-Iran War: European nations, Japan unite to secure Strait of Hormuz
CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race begins
CSK face major setback as Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026, replacement race
West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee intensifies attack against Election Commission, alleges bias ahead of polls
West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee intensifies attack against ECI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement