Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Moon sighted in India, Eid to be celebrated on May 14

In India, Eid will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. May 14 as the crescent moon was sighted at 6:53 pm in India marking the end of Ramzan. Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 14 in the country.

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr marks the first day of Shawwal month which is the tenth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar. Eid marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. The moon sighting attempt will be made by Muslims in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (May 12) night. The Moon is likely to be sighted tonight.

Eid-ul-Fitr is observed in the month of Ramzan when people in the Muslim community practice Roza (fasting). The ritual of Roza is performed by observing a sehri and iftar. Sehri marks the beginning of a Roza while iftar marks the end of a Roza. This ritual is followed for a period of close to 30 days.

On Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims across the globe offer prayers to Allah, exchange gifts, devour on traditional food and wish each other 'Eid Mubarak. Muslims also offer 'Zakat', which is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. Not only that, as a token of equality, people also donate a part of their earnings to charity.

Muslims around the world mark the day by taking part in a host of activities. Depending on where you are, the festival may have a more localised name.

In Turkic countries, it is often referred to as Bayram, whereas some North African cultures refer to it as Eid Seghir or the little Eid. Under usual circumstances, the day starts with prayers, and a big meal is usually the main event, but there are lots of ways and traditions by which people celebrate the special occasion.

The process of ghusl, morning prayers, zakat al-Fitr, and visiting is common practice for Muslims everywhere. Apart from these practices, unique traditions and customs are present amongst individual Muslim communities all around the world.