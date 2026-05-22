Eid-ul-Adha on May 27 or 28? Know the actual Bakrid holiday date in 2026

Are you also confused about the holiday on account of Eid-ul-Adha? Check out the Centre's latest notification on the Bakrid holiday in 2026.

Amid confusion over the official holiday date for Eid-ul-Adha in 2026, the Centre has issued a revised notification for government offices. The revision came amid varying moon-sighting calculations and festive observance schedules followed across regions. The Department of Personnel & Training on Friday announced that all central government administrative offices in Delhi shall remain closed on Thursday, May 28 instead of Wednesday, May 27, on account of Bakrid.

Earlier, the Centre had declared a holiday on May 27 for Eid-ul-Adha. ''All Central Government Administrative Offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026 on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026),'' the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a statement.

Why Bakrid holiday date changed?

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the important festivals in Islam and is celebrated based on the lunar calendar. The Islamic months begin after sightings of the moon; the exact festival date differs across countries and even between regions within India.

This is the main reason behind governments often revising holiday notifications closer to the festival.

Why Bakrid is celebrated?

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Eid-ul-Zuha, is one of the holiest festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. It is celebrated to honour the Prophet Ibrahim's spirit of sacrifice, faith, obedience, and compassion, who showed complete devotion to God by agreeing to sacrifice his son after receiving a divine command in a dream. However, his son, Ismail, was replaced by a sheep at the exact moment when Ibrahim was about to carry out the sacrifice.

This act of Ibrahim served as the ultimate test of devotion and complete submission to God. To commemorate this, Muslims across the world perform Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice of an animal like a goat, sheep, or camel. The meat is then divided into three parts — one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the poor and needy.

Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, which is the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.