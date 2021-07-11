Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Bakrid to be celebrated in India on July 21

Headlines

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Brij Bhushan, protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Why is France spending over Rs 1780 crore to dispose of wine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Wordle 799 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 27

PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Pakistan becomes No.1-ranked ODI side after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: 7 popular one-liners of actor

10 foods to avoid if you have arthritis

Benefits of lemon for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

Watch: Salman Khan thanks fans for love as he completes 35 years in Bollywood, drops mash-up reel of his films

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

HomeIndia

India

Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Bakrid to be celebrated in India on July 21

According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the crescent moon for the month of Zul Hijjah has been sighted on Sunday evening.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2021, 11:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The festival of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 21 across India, including the national capital New Delhi. The crescent moon could not be seen due to the cloud cover in Delhi's sky. But the moon has been sighted in many states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed of Markazi Chand Committee Farangi Mahali in Lucknow also confirmed the sighting of the Zul Hijjah crescent.

This time, the festival of Bakrid will also be celebrated in Kerala on July 21. Bakrid is celebrated 10 days after the sighting of the moon.

Maulana Dr Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid located in Chandni Chowk, also said that there has been news of the sighting of the moon of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah in many states and cities on Sunday, the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the crescent moon for the month of Zul Hijjah has been sighted on Sunday evening. This means that the first day of Zul Hijjah will be on July 12, 2021 while Eid-ul-Adha or the qurbaani for Bakra Eid will be marked by the Muslims in India on July 21, 2021.

While the ninth day of Zul Hijjah is celebrated as the day of Hajj, Muslim pilgrimage, the tenth day is celebrated as Eid-ul-Adha which is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami.

At the same time, the Muslim organization Imarat-e-Shariah-e-Hind and Syed Shaban Bukhari, Naib Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid in Delhi have also announced to celebrate the festival of Bakrid on July 21. This time, it is interesting that Bakrid will be celebrated in Kerala along with the rest of the country.

In Kerala, Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr and Bakrid are often celebrated according to the Arab countries. This time in Kerala, the Muslim organization 'Samastha Kerala Jamiat-ul-Ulema' quoted religious gurus as saying that the new moon has not been sighted, after which it has been decided to celebrate Bakrid on 21 July.

The date for celebrating Eid-ul-Adha has been jointly announced by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) chief Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal, all-president Muhammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal and other senior clerics.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indore tops in Smart City contest, Madhya Pradesh wins best 'State Award'

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in several states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha; check IMD forecast here

Former WWE champion Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, passes away at 36

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

What is kidulting, the mental health trend becoming popular among millennials?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE