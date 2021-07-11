Eid-ul-Adha 2021: Bakrid to be celebrated in India on July 21

According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the crescent moon for the month of Zul Hijjah has been sighted on Sunday evening.

The festival of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 21 across India, including the national capital New Delhi. The crescent moon could not be seen due to the cloud cover in Delhi's sky. But the moon has been sighted in many states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed of Markazi Chand Committee Farangi Mahali in Lucknow also confirmed the sighting of the Zul Hijjah crescent.

This time, the festival of Bakrid will also be celebrated in Kerala on July 21. Bakrid is celebrated 10 days after the sighting of the moon.

Maulana Dr Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid located in Chandni Chowk, also said that there has been news of the sighting of the moon of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah in many states and cities on Sunday, the twelfth month of the Islamic or lunar calendar.

According to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the crescent moon for the month of Zul Hijjah has been sighted on Sunday evening. This means that the first day of Zul Hijjah will be on July 12, 2021 while Eid-ul-Adha or the qurbaani for Bakra Eid will be marked by the Muslims in India on July 21, 2021.

While the ninth day of Zul Hijjah is celebrated as the day of Hajj, Muslim pilgrimage, the tenth day is celebrated as Eid-ul-Adha which is also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami.

At the same time, the Muslim organization Imarat-e-Shariah-e-Hind and Syed Shaban Bukhari, Naib Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid in Delhi have also announced to celebrate the festival of Bakrid on July 21. This time, it is interesting that Bakrid will be celebrated in Kerala along with the rest of the country.

In Kerala, Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr and Bakrid are often celebrated according to the Arab countries. This time in Kerala, the Muslim organization 'Samastha Kerala Jamiat-ul-Ulema' quoted religious gurus as saying that the new moon has not been sighted, after which it has been decided to celebrate Bakrid on 21 July.

The date for celebrating Eid-ul-Adha has been jointly announced by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) chief Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal, all-president Muhammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal and other senior clerics.