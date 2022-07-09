Eid Mubarak: Pilgrims conclude their annual Hajj on Eid-Al-Adha, know why

File photo

Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha or Eid-al-Adha, is one of the two most important festivals observed by the Muslim community. This year. Saudi Arabia announced the celebration of Eid al-Adha on July 9. In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Malaysia, it will be celebrated on July 10.

Eid-ul-Adha is known to mark the end of Hajj, which is the popular pilgrimage that Muslims take to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj pilgrimage is performed as per the instructions laid down by Prophet Muhammad. The instructions are the re-enactments of the sacrifices and obedience of Prophet Abraham to God.

Muslims observe the pilgrimage to seek spiritual blessings and get rid of all previous sins.

Towards the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, Muslims gather at Mount Arafat to offer day-long prayers from Quran. Mount Arafat holds great significance in Islam as it is believed to be the place where Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon.

The festival is also known as the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is just around the corner. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Celebrations of the same last for three days. Muslims all across the globe celebrate these days by praying, wearing new clothes, enjoying delicious cuisines and spending the day with friends and family. The other prominent festival is Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which comes after the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan. Also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

It honours the willingness of Prophet Abraham who, when asked by God to sacrifice a thing dearest to him, readily agreed to sacrifice his son, Ismail, according to Islamic, Christian, and Jewish texts. Pleased with the readiness of Abraham and the courage and faith of Ismail, God replaced the boy with a ram which was then sacrificed by a blindfolded Prophet Abraham. In honour of the divine incident, Eid al-Adha is celebrated for three days. The festival of Bakr Eid marks the sacrifice of Abraham. God had provided a male goat to Abraham to sacrifice, as a substitute for his son. As per God’s instructions, the male goat was then divided into three spares. The poor were offered one-third of the share and another portion was given to friends and families. The residual one-third portion was retained by the family of Abraham.