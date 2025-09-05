Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones

Celebrate Eid-e-Milad by sharing heartfelt wishes and greetings with family and friends with heartfelt WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, or posts to make the occasion even more special. Check out here:

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 08:48 AM IST

Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, commemorates the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad, which falls on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. The celebrations begin on the evening of September 4, while the primary observances are held on September 5. Muslims marked the day with special prayers, charitable acts, and processions. They recite naats, share food with the less fortunate, light up mosques, and engage in gatherings where Prophet Mohammad's teachings are discussed. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a thoughtful wish on the occasion. "Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!” he wrote on X. 

Why is Eid-e-Milad celebrated?

The day honours the life and legacy of the Prophet Muhammad, who was born in Mecca around 570 C. His life and teachings emphasise compassion, generosity, and community service. Muslims are encouraged to apply them in their own lives. The practice of celebrating him began centuries after the Prophet's death. It is believed to have been officially established by the Fatimid dynasty in Egypt in the 10th century and later popularised across the Muslim world by the 12th century. 

Where is it celebrated in India?

Indian cities like Hyderabad, the festival of Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated with grand processions known as 'Julus.' The streets come alive with vibrant decorations, featuring green flags, the symbolic colour of Islam. This city is especially known for their unique blend of spirituality and cultural richness, showcasing the city's diverse heritage during the occasion.

As we honour Prophet Mohammad and his teachings, here are some messages and greetings which you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook, or other social media platforms to connect with your loved ones and make the festive season even more memorable.

  1. May the light of Prophet Muhammad’s wisdom illuminate your heart. Eid Mubarak!
  2. On this sacred day, may Allah shower His blessings on you and your family.
  3. Celebrate the Prophet’s birth with prayers and kindness. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak!
  4. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May your heart overflow with gratitude.
  5. May Allah’s mercy guide you to eternal happiness on this holy day.
  6. Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025 Wishes for Friends
  7. On this sacred day, may Allah grant you peace and prosperity.
  8. Wishing you a joyous Eid-e-Milad filled with blessings.
  9. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May the Prophet’s teachings guide you to peace and righteousness.
  10. Wishing you a blessed Eid filled with love, joy, and harmony.
  11. May this Eid bring peace, prosperity, and endless blessings.
  12. Wishing you joy and compassion on the Prophet’s birth anniversary.
  13. May the Prophet’s teachings inspire a life of kindness and humility.
  14. May the blessings of Prophet Muhammad bring peace and prosperity to your life.
  15. Wishing you a joyous Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi filled with peace and affection.
  16. May the Prophet's wisdom guide you toward happiness and success.
  17. I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid-e-Milad. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe
  18. Wishing you a Blessed Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. May Allah's blessings and peace be upon the Prophet Muhammad. May this Mawlid bring guidance and barakah to you and your family.
  19. May the Prophet's life inspire you to lead with kindness and empathy.
  20. Wishing you a serene and reflective Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, filled with moments of gratitude.
