Eid E Milad 2025: Best wishes, messages, greetings for Prophet Muhammad's birthday celebrations with loved ones

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, commemorates the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad, which falls on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. The celebrations begin on the evening of September 4, while the primary observances are held on September 5. Muslims marked the day with special prayers, charitable acts, and processions. They recite naats, share food with the less fortunate, light up mosques, and engage in gatherings where Prophet Mohammad's teachings are discussed.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a thoughtful wish on the occasion. "Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!” he wrote on X.

Why is Eid-e-Milad celebrated?

The day honours the life and legacy of the Prophet Muhammad, who was born in Mecca around 570 C. His life and teachings emphasise compassion, generosity, and community service. Muslims are encouraged to apply them in their own lives. The practice of celebrating him began centuries after the Prophet's death. It is believed to have been officially established by the Fatimid dynasty in Egypt in the 10th century and later popularised across the Muslim world by the 12th century.

Where is it celebrated in India?

Indian cities like Hyderabad, the festival of Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated with grand processions known as 'Julus.' The streets come alive with vibrant decorations, featuring green flags, the symbolic colour of Islam. This city is especially known for their unique blend of spirituality and cultural richness, showcasing the city's diverse heritage during the occasion.

