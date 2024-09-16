Twitter
Eid-e-Milad 2024 Holiday: Schools closed in Delhi, Telangana today, Maharashtra re-scheduled holiday on...

According to Islamic tradition, the Prophet was born in Mecca around 570 AD. Several states have declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Schools across Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will be closed on today, September 16, in observance of Eid-e-Milad, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the final messenger of Allah. The observance spans from Sunday evening to Monday evening, September 16, 2024. According to Islamic tradition, the Prophet was born in Mecca around 570 AD. Several states have declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Delhi School Holiday: The Delhi Government, in its academic calendar released earlier this year, announced that schools and colleges would be closed for Eid-e-Milad. Both government and private banks will also remain closed on September 16.

Telangana School Holiday: Telangana's academic calendar similarly scheduled a holiday for Eid-e-Milad. All schools, both public and private, will remain closed on September 16.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday: Andhra Pradesh has also declared September 16 a public holiday. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will be closed, allowing students an extended weekend from Saturday through Monday.

Maharashtra Government Update: The Maharashtra government has rescheduled the holiday for Eid-e-Milad from September 16 to September 18 to accommodate requests from organizations planning processions on that day. The adjustment is intended to avoid conflicts with Ganpati immersion activities on September 17.

IMD Weather Update: In other news, schools in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were recently closed due to heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rain in parts of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in these regions, though no official announcements regarding school closures have been made. Students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
