Official announcements will be made only after the moon is sighted.

The occasion of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha) or Eid-al-Adha, is the second-holiest festival of Islam and is expected to be observed in India on June 7. On this day, government offices, educational institutions, and banks are expected to be closed to mark the festival.

Check out what's closed and what's open

Banks will remain closed in several cities in India on June 7, 2025 (Saturday). Apart from banks, government offices, schools, and colleges will also remain closed in many places across the country on Bakrid. Let us know where and what will remain closed on 6 and 7 June.

Are banks closed on Bakrid?

This year, banks across the country, except Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, will be closed for Bakrid.

Government offices

Most government offices under the central government will remain closed on June 7 as Bakrid has been declared a gazetted holiday. The holiday in Delhi will be confirmed on the advice of the Delhi government after the moon is sighted.

In other states, holidays may be changed as per the decision of the state government or union territories.

Schools and colleges

Most schools and educational institutions are scheduled to be closed on June 7. However, official notices will be issued only after the moon is sighted.

Stock market

The Indian stock market will open on Friday, June 7, 2025, according to the holiday calendar of NSE and BSE.