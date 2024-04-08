India

Eid in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Qatar on April 10: When will Eid be celebrated in India?

In India, the moon sighting is scheduled for April 10.

The crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10. 2024 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai and Qatar. Eid al-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal, determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. Eid al-Fitr marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims across the globe do fasting. The Shawwal crescent moon marks the beginning of a new month in the Islamic lunar calendar and the date of Eid-ul-Fitr. When will Eid be celebrated in India? In India, the moon sighting is scheduled for April 10. However, the final confirmation may lead to celebrations on April 11.

